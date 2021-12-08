Stealth (XST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,648.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $2,648.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000674 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00011978 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.