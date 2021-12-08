Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Shares Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30.

About Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

