Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.42). 1,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.42).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a PE ratio of 63.50.

