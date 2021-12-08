ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Shares Up 0.2%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $40.12. 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

