ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Trading Down 3.6%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 251,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 346,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.18, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 13.29. The firm has a market cap of C$58.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

