Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Shares of HMN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 155,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,258. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. KEMPER Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,573,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,048,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 247,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

