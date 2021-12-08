Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

IDEXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. 521,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,102. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.14. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

