GCN Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $115,611.37 and approximately $54.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00319480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

