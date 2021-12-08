Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.56 Million

Brokerages expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce sales of $104.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $115.40 million. Livent posted sales of $82.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $402.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $412.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $500.52 million, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $545.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Livent’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Shares of LTHM stock remained flat at $$27.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.18. Livent has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Livent by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 191,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 134,438 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

