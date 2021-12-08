Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the highest is $5.16 billion. Braskem reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of BAK traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,071. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. Braskem has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

