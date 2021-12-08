NextDAO (NAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $383,373.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $383,373.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,217,592,703 coins and its circulating supply is 2,177,360,594 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

