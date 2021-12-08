Insider Selling: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00.

NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,145. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

