Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja Sells 1,590 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00.

Tesla stock traded up $42.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,051.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,635,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,735,924. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.37, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $998.15 and a 200 day moving average of $791.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $768.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.