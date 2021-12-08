Creditcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00004219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $4.05 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,097.29 or 0.99707830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00047105 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.22 or 0.00923921 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.