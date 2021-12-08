$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CPF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 147,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,614. The firm has a market cap of $776.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

