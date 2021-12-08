SocialCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded up 44.5% against the dollar. SocialCoin has a market cap of $9,267.41 and approximately $8.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk and its Facebook page is accessible here . SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SocialCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The coin was created to be used as a reward for interactive with certain content in platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TripAdvisor, online forums such as Pistonheads and so on. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

