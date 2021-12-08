$240.43 Million in Sales Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will report sales of $240.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.80 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $10.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,209.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 5,452,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,452. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

