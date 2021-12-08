$88.36 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report $88.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.54 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $361.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $368.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $352.29 million, with estimates ranging from $341.55 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 102,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,989. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.