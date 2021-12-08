$88.36 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report $88.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.54 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $361.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $368.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $352.29 million, with estimates ranging from $341.55 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 102,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,989. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.