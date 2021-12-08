Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $406.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.00 million and the highest is $422.25 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $327.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

GMAB traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. 520,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

