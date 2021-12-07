Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Shares of FRST traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,761 shares of company stock valued at $169,867. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.