Brokerages Expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Million

Analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to post sales of $1.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 million and the highest is $1.84 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $4.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $5.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.19 million, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $25.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,515,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 182,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,733. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

