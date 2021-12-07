$277.12 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce sales of $277.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.94 million and the highest is $281.29 million. Ferro reported sales of $259.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $72,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 962.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after buying an additional 2,154,424 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after buying an additional 1,819,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $38,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferro stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 269,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

