BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $1.44 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002863 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $317,517.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,539 coins and its circulating supply is 895,751 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

