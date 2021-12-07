ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to announce $156.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.20 million and the highest is $157.34 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $628.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $629.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $669.22 million, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $679.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 972,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.