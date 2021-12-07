$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report sales of $3.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.52 billion. Textron posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Textron by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textron by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 708,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. Textron has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.