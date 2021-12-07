Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPM. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 406,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.