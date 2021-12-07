Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPM. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 406,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

