$83.41 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post $83.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.52 million and the highest is $86.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $83.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $313.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.31 million to $316.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $367.70 million, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $410.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPRT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

