Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $12.11

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $35.94 million and $1.77 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.11 or 0.00024013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.54 or 0.08510389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00082431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.23 or 1.00813480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

