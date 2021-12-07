StormX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.20 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. StormX has a total market capitalization of $247.41 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00224222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

