MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Hits $0.0076

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $413,994.75 and approximately $1,785.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 196.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,319,271 coins and its circulating supply is 54,687,308 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

