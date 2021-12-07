Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.49

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.