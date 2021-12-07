Raydium (RAY) One Day Volume Tops $71.87 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $678.04 million and $71.87 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $8.73 or 0.00017287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,706,921 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

