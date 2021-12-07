$20.19 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce $20.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.64 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 million to $76.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $142.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $293.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of APLS stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 728,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,180. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 707,891 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

