Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report $247.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $252.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $241.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $974.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $978.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. US Ecology’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ECOL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. 104,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,761. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in US Ecology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

