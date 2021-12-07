salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $321.44 Average PT from Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.23.
Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.
CRM traded up $8.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,394,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,923. The stock has a market cap of $261.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.51, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.93 and a 200-day moving average of $263.09.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $586,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.