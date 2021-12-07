salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $321.44 Average PT from Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

CRM traded up $8.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,394,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,923. The stock has a market cap of $261.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.51, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.93 and a 200-day moving average of $263.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $586,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

