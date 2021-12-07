Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce $581.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $611.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $561.54 million. LHC Group reported sales of $532.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist dropped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

LHCG traded up $7.86 on Tuesday, hitting $125.82. The company had a trading volume of 550,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,121. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.62. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.33.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.