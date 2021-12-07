Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $15.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 484,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,491. Atlas has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

