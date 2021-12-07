Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 85.75% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Venus Concept stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,200. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.23. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

In related news, insider Ross Portaro bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $139,960. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Venus Concept by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Venus Concept by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

