Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

TSE KEY traded up C$1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$28.80. The company had a trading volume of 857,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$22.13 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company has a market cap of C$6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 39.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.62.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.11%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

