Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post sales of $253.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.00 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $245.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $917.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $919.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 41,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.65 million, a P/E ratio of -248.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

