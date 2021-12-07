First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of FCF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. 392,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,941. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

