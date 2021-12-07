eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 101,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

