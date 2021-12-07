ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $85.99 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00059074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.26 or 0.08462927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00084393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,056.18 or 1.01019136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

