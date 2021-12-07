Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price at $207.41

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,239,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $199.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,813,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,764. The firm has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.88. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.