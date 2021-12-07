boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 447 ($5.93).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.30) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.30) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.10) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

BOO traded up GBX 5.55 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 167.05 ($2.22). 8,808,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 36.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 261.79. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 158.25 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 378.90 ($5.02).

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,589.05).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

