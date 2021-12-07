Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.65

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

