NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. 137,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,261. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.95 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -173.42%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 110.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

