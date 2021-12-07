Binamon Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 43.2% against the dollar. Binamon has a market capitalization of $18.37 million and $4.10 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00059074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.26 or 0.08462927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00084393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,056.18 or 1.01019136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

