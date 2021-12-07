Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $27.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,660 shares of company stock worth $2,745,351. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Everi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Everi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Everi by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Everi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

EVRI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. 489,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. Everi has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

