$223.01 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report sales of $223.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.41 million. Cognex reported sales of $223.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $77.53. 628,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

